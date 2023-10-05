Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 536,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,574 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock valued at $55,144,443. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

