Capital Planning LLC Sells 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,826 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its stake in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

