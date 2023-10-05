CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $440.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $502.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.26.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

