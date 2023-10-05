Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.44 and its 200 day moving average is $319.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

