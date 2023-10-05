Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of COKE stock opened at $645.00 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $429.07 and a 1 year high of $745.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $673.50 and its 200-day moving average is $633.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 49.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

