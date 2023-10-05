Daveen Chopra Sells 8,500 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daveen Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $646,595.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.20.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

