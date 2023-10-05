Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorman Products by 679.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

