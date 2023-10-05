East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Decreased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,635 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after purchasing an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

EWBC stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.44.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

