EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in EQT by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in EQT by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 466.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,459,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,867 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $39.65 on Thursday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

