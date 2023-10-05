F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Position Boosted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in F.N.B. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 3.9% in the first quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FNB. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

