Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FICO stock opened at $859.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $916.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $871.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $796.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,926.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,491 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,007.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $882.44.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

