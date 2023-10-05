First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 58.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 93.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $81.70 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.42 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.52.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

