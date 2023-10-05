Fundamentum LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fundamentum LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,828,198.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

AMZN stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

