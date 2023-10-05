Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Generation Bio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBIO

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.27. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Generation Bio by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.