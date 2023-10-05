Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $318.96 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

