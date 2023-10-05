Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Genworth Financial worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.98. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.