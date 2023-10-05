GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $318.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.44 and its 200-day moving average is $319.01.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

