GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 14.2% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.