Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Position Increased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $671,638 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Trading Down 0.8 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.