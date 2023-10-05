Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $105.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.33.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

