Herold Advisors Inc. Has $18.25 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.6% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.