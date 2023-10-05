Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Makes New $260,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,145 shares of company stock worth $55,144,443 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

