Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $124.00 at UBS Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $76.86 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

