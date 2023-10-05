International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,418,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,903,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 568,762 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 304,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,971,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

