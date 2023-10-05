Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 104.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $2,988,357.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,729 shares of company stock worth $6,359,174. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

