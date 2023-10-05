Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 10.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $318.96 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.44 and its 200 day moving average is $319.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

