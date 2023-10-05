Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 38,340 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical volume of 22,425 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis bought 4,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.