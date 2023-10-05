Joey Agree Buys 4,000 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADCGet Free Report) CEO Joey Agree bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.84 per share, with a total value of $215,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 553,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,787,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joey Agree also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 26th, Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.10 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 2nd, Joey Agree bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.79 per share, with a total value of $627,900.00.

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:ADC opened at $54.60 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $53.44 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after acquiring an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after acquiring an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth $29,336,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Agree Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,004 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 41.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

