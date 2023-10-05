Jon Blotner Sells 4,255 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $244,492.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of W opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $56.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

