Jon Blotner Sells 4,255 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Jon Blotner sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $244,492.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wayfair Price Performance
Shares of W opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $90.71.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Wayfair
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.
