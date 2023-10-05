Kate Gulliver Sells 8,161 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

