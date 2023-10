Kate Gulliver Sells 8,161 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CFO Kate Gulliver sold 8,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $467,462.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kate Gulliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $90.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wayfair by 42.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Wayfair by 51.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

