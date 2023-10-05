KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $59.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.68.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

