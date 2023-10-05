Laura Miele Sells 2,000 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $241,180.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

