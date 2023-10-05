Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Holdings Increased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 56.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 1.4 %

LDOS opened at $91.33 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

