Level Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,524 shares of company stock worth $55,530,770 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

