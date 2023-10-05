Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,190,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 26.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 227,381 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,135 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth $2,999,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.