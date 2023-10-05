Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,524 shares of company stock valued at $55,530,770 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

