Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BDC opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $99.13.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

