Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,700 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after buying an additional 1,225,187 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after purchasing an additional 684,199 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1,871.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 615,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,363 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on KB Home from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

NYSE KBH opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.28. KB Home has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.37. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

