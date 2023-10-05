Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 61,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at $671,865,121.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 61,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, with a total value of $3,793,438.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,928,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,865,121.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWX opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -75.38%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

