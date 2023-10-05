Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,900 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 386,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $3,497,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 62,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Bloomin' Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 86.88%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

