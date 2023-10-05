Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 55,800 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Macerich worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Macerich by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Macerich Trading Up 1.5 %

MAC opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 2.13. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

