Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 6,100 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 242,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 18,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 206.45%.

IRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

