Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 37,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at $585,688,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 624,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,985. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $14.06 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, 500.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

