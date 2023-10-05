Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 53.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

