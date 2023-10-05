Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 4,800 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Stock Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.85. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $183.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 26.91%. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

