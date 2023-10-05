Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NYSE COO opened at $314.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.33.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

