Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 10.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $44.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 631.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

