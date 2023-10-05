Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ VC opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.80. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

