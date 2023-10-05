Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.3 %

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.07%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.