Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 198.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 87,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

